Illinois Senator Dick Durbin Discusses President Trump Commuting Rod Blagojevich's Sentence

Bill Would Require $1M Liability Insurance For Illinois Gun Owners

Feb 18, 2020 @ 12:40pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

A new bill is proposing changes to the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act and the Illinois Insurance Code. Representative Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz introduced an amendment to the measures that would require gun owners to carry at least one million dollars in liability insurance for accidental injuries by firearms. Those applying for or renewing a FOID card would be required to show proof of coverage and could get their card suspended if coverage lapses.

