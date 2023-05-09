Bills’ Hamlin Will Put The Millions Raised Into His Charity

NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will use the $10 million given to online fundraising campaigns by well-wishers after his on-field collapse to fund his own nonprofit, the Chasing M’s Foundation.

The decision begins the 25-year-old’s plan for the unprecedented outpouring of support that he received after his heart stopped following a tackle during a Monday night football game in January.

Hamlin first started Chasing M’s Foundation in May 2020 when he was still a student playing with the University of Pittsburgh.

His spokesperson said they applied last month for retroactive tax-exempt status for the nonprofit.

