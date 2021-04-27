      Breaking News
Bills To Repeal Illinois Abortion Parent Notification Laws Stall In Committee

Apr 27, 2021 @ 11:51am
(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

Legislation to repeal Illinois abortion parent notification laws are unlikely to be discussed this term. Bills introduced in the state House and Senate on the issue have stalled in committee. The measures were backed by Planned Parenthood. The Reproductive Healthcare Act passed in 2019 changed Illinois law from requiring consent from a parent or guardian for minors seeking abortions to requiring only notification 48 hours prior to the procedure.

