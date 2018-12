Bill Daley appears to be the top fundraising candidate in the Chicago mayor’s race. The Tribune reports Daley has raised more than three-point-one-million-dollars since entering the race in September. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has brought in one-point-seven-million-dollars. Gery Chico reported nearly one-point-four-million in donations while state Comptroller Susana Mendoza has raised 677-thousand-dollars since entering the race last month.