Bishop Ron Hicks to ordain 16 deacons on Aug. 20 at Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet

Bishop Ron Hicks will ordain 16 men to the permanent diaconate at 11 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 20, at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet. The ordination Mass will be livestreamed on the diocese’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/A3P53FQhFWk.

The newly ordained deacons will be assigned to their home parishes, which this year includes parishes in the following municipalities: Aurora, Carol Stream, Channahon, Darien, Frankfort, Itasca, Kankakee, Lisle, Mokena, Naperville, Shorewood and Villa Park.

“The call to become a deacon is a gift of service to the people of God,” said Bishop Ron Hicks. “I am grateful to these candidates to the permanent diaconate for their dedication to the Catholic Church amid their commitment to their family.”

The 16 newly ordained deacons will assist the bishop and his priests in ministries of the Word, Sacraments and Charity. This includes proclaiming the Gospel, leading intercessions, preaching and preparing the altar, celebrating baptisms, leading the faithful in prayer, distributing holy Communion, witnessing marriages and conducting wake and funeral services. Deacons also identify the needs of the poor and underserved, and shepherd the Church’s resources to meet those needs.

Diaconate formation requires completion of a comprehensive four-year program through the diocese’s School of Diaconal Formation, which draws faculty members from theology professors of area universities as well as diocesan clergy. The program, which focuses on the human, spiritual, intellectual and pastoral dimensions of formation, is mandated by both the Vatican and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Please see below for the list of this year’s candidates for the diaconate, their wives (if applicable) and home parishes.

George and Beth Arocha, St. John Paul II, Kankakee

Richard and Julie Brewers, St. Ann, Channahon

Luciano Coson, St. Elizabeth Seton, Naperville

Paul and Carisa Dirienzo, St. Anthony, Frankfort

Anthony and Reetha George, St. Peter the Apostle, Itasca

John and Donna Hayes, St. Joan of Arc, Lisle

Peter and Terrie Houtman, St. Raphael, Naperville

Phillip and Chris Leonard, Corpus Christi, Carol Stream

Richard and Roberta McCowan, St. Anne, Crest Hill

Douglas and Amy McIlvaine, Our Lady of Mercy, Aurora

Matthew and Alicia Napoli, St. Elizabeth Seton, Naperville

Joseph and Kerry O’Donnell, Our Lady of Peace, Darien

Stephen and Liz Petrouske, Holy Family, Shorewood

Mark and Dina Ranieri Jr., St. Alexander, Villa Park

Rodney and Happy Sindac, Our Lady of Mercy, Aurora

David and Phyllis Stanton, St. Mary, Mokena

This year’s ordination will bring the total number of deacons serving in the Diocese of Joliet to 255.

About the Diocese of Joliet

The Diocese of Joliet serves approximately 545,000 Catholics in 124 parishes and missions in DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall and Will Counties, a geographic area of 4,218 square miles. The diocese has more than 2,700 employees in its agencies and ministries, including two early childhood education centers, 41 elementary schools, three high schools and Catholic Charities.