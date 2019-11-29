      Weather Alert

Black Friday Shopping Happening

Nov 29, 2019 @ 1:36pm
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Black Friday deals are drawing out the Chicago-area shoppers once again. The holiday shopping season is six days fewer this year because of Black Friday falling later on the November calendar. WLS-TV reported huge lines at 4 a.m. this morning for stores in the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont. Some places like the Woodfield Mall were open on Thursday night, but Woodfield made a change this year by closing at midnight last night and re-opening at 6:00 this morning.

Popular Posts
High School Football
The WJOL Podcast
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019