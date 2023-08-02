Blackhawks Announce Public Memorial For Rocky Wirtz

The Blackhawks are revealing plans for a public memorial for late team owner Rocky Wirtz. The team will hold an event at the United Center On August 9th. The event will be open to the public, with first-come, first-serve seating for the formal ceremony. A separate, private service for family and friends will take place August 8th. Wirtz died last week after a brief illness at the age of 70. He took the team over in 2007 after the death of his father, and he oversaw three Stanley Cup titles during his tenure.