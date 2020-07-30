Blackhawks Are Banning Headdresses And Increasing Native American Cultural Representation During Games
Blackhawks/Tommy Hawk mascot/md
The Blackhawks organization is taking action to honor Native-Americans. Officials announced several initiatives yesterday that includes a ban of headdresses at all future games at the United Center. Headdresses were once a common sight around the 2010 Stanley Cup run but have become less common in recent years. The Hawks also described their intention to incorporate Native American culture and education into the United Center and their in-game presentation. The team mentioned plans to create a new Blackhawks sponsored wing at Trickster Cultural Center, a Native American art center in northwest suburban Schaumburg.