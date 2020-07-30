      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Blackhawks Are Banning Headdresses And Increasing Native American Cultural Representation During Games

Jul 30, 2020 @ 12:00pm
Blackhawks/Tommy Hawk mascot/md

The Blackhawks organization is taking action to honor Native-Americans. Officials announced several initiatives yesterday that includes a ban of headdresses at all future games at the United Center. Headdresses were once a common sight around the 2010 Stanley Cup run but have become less common in recent years. The Hawks also described their intention to incorporate Native American culture and education into the United Center and their in-game presentation. The team mentioned plans to create a new Blackhawks sponsored wing at Trickster Cultural Center, a Native American art center in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington