Blackhawks-Oilers Qualifying Round Dates Set
The Blackhawks are set to face the Oilers next month. The two teams begin their best-of-five Qualifying Round series on August 1st in Edmonton, Alberta, the hub city for all 12 Western Conference teams in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers and the opening two rounds of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As the lower seed, Chicago will be designated the road team for Games 1, 2 and 5, and the home team for Games 3 and 4. Game times will be announced at a later date.