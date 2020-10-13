Blackhawks Statue Outside United Center Vandalized
The Blackhawks statue outside the United Center in Chicago will be temporarily removed for repairs after it was vandalized. Orange paint was thrown over the Native American head logo, “land back” was spray-painted on the list of names on the base portion, and a number of phrases were spray painted on the concrete surrounding the statue early yesterday. Photos of the vandalism were posted online. The Hawks announced in July they would stand behind their name and logo shortly after the Washington NFL team decided they would drop their “Redskins” nickname.