      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Blackhawks Statue Outside United Center Vandalized

Oct 13, 2020 @ 12:20pm

The Blackhawks statue outside the United Center in Chicago will be temporarily removed for repairs after it was vandalized. Orange paint was thrown over the Native American head logo, “land back” was spray-painted on the list of names on the base portion, and a number of phrases were spray painted on the concrete surrounding the statue early yesterday. Photos of the vandalism were posted online. The Hawks announced in July they would stand behind their name and logo shortly after the Washington NFL team decided they would drop their “Redskins” nickname.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington