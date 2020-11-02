Blagojevich Appears At Pro-Trump Rally On South Side
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich points to supporters after a news conference outside his home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for political corruption. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is showing his support for President Trump ahead of tomorrow’s election. Blagojevich appeared at a pro-Trump rally yesterday in Chicago’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the South Side. The 63-year-old praised the President for remaking the Republican Party. Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on corruption charges in 2011, but Trump commuted his sentence earlier this year and he was released.