Blagojevich No Show To Hearing On Law License
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich points to supporters after a news conference outside his home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for political corruption. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The Illinois Supreme Court will decide the fate of Rod Blagojevich’s law license. The former Illinois governor didn’t attend as the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission heard arguments yesterday over whether his law license should be revoked. The license has been suspended since 2011. No timetable has been set for a decision. Blagojevich served nearly eight years in prison for federal corruption charges before he was released last week after President Trump commuted his sentence.