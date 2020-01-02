Blagojevich Writes Op-Ed In Support Of Trump
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich arrives at his home after receiving a 14 year prison sentence for attempting to sell President Obama's old Senate seat in federal court in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is speaking out in support of President Trump. In an op-ed published yesterday by the website Newsmax, Blagojevich argued that the current House Democrats who have impeached Trump also would have tried to impeach Abraham Lincoln because he didn’t ask Congress for permission to end slavery. The ex-governor wrote the opinion piece from behind bars in Colorado, where he is serving a 14-year sentence for federal corruption charges. His wife has been on a public campaign urging Trump to commute his sentence