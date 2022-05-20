Board approves work site contracts for new morgue, shocking numbers indicative of Will County overdoses

The Will County Board approved multiple work bids to begin foundational construction for a new, modern facility that will house both the morgue and the coroner under one roof. Will County Board Speaker, Mimi Cowan, Naperville, said, “We are pleased that work is commencing on the Will County morgue. Coroner Summers and her staff do an amazing job serving the residents of Will County and their loved ones, oftentimes in their darkest hours. This critically needed new facility will streamline the coroner’s operations and provide better services for all our residents.”
As the number of Will County residents increases, unfortunately so does the number of death cases. The entire caseload for the county, excluding hospice burials, is up 84% since 2019. Sadly, many of these deaths are attributed to drug overdoses.
“This modern, well-equipped facility will serve our needs for years to come,” said Coroner Laurie Summers. “My staff and I appreciate the progress that has been made by the County Board to advance this project. It is great to see construction beginning on the new facility.” Currently, the coroner shares an office with the Will County Recorder of Deeds in downtown Joliet. Autopsies are performed at the morgue on Caton Farm Road in Crest Hill.
“We have had great success building new facilities for the Sheriff, Health Department and the new County Courthouse. This is another step in our multi-year capital campaign to modernize county buildings so work can be done more efficiently and effectively,” said County Board Member and Capital Improvements Committee Chair Herbert Brooks Jr., Joliet.