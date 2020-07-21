      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Board of Education Rejects Remote Learning Plan For Plainfield District 202

Jul 21, 2020 @ 5:18am

The new school year for Plainfield School District 202 students is in limbo.

A proposal for Plainfield District 202 students to start the 2020-21 school year with remote learning failed by a 3-3 vote at Monday night’s regular Board of Education meeting.

The proposed “Return ’20” plan would have allowed students to return to in-person learning for the second quarter this fall if COVID-19 conditions improved.

The Board directed administration to bring back another proposal. The Board’s next regular meeting is August 17, 2020 but Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lane Abrell said a special meeting would likely be needed. School is scheduled to start in late August.

A special meeting date was not set.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington