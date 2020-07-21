Board of Education Rejects Remote Learning Plan For Plainfield District 202
The new school year for Plainfield School District 202 students is in limbo.
A proposal for Plainfield District 202 students to start the 2020-21 school year with remote learning failed by a 3-3 vote at Monday night’s regular Board of Education meeting.
The proposed “Return ’20” plan would have allowed students to return to in-person learning for the second quarter this fall if COVID-19 conditions improved.
The Board directed administration to bring back another proposal. The Board’s next regular meeting is August 17, 2020 but Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lane Abrell said a special meeting would likely be needed. School is scheduled to start in late August.
A special meeting date was not set.