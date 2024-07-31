Boar’s Head Recalls 7M More Pounds Of Deli Meats Following Listeria Deaths
Boar’s Head is recalling seven-million more pounds of deli meat following two listeria deaths, one in New Jersey, another in Illinois. In addition to those two deaths, the CDC says at least 34 people have gotten sick in 13 states. Nearly all have been hospitalized and ranged in age from 32 to 94. This latest recall involves liverwurst, ham, bologna and beef salami made at a Boar’s Head plant in Virginia. More than 70 products with sell-by dates spanning July 29th to October 17th are involved. Listeria infection symptoms include nausea, fever, headache and muscle aches.
Boar’s Head Ready-to-Eat Liverwurst Products
- Produced between June 11, 2024 and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf-life
- “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia”
- 5 pound loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis
- Sell by dates range from July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024
Other Boar’s Head Deli Meat Products
Recalled products have “EST. 12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels. Many types and sizes were recalled with sell-by dates of August 10 or August 15.
- Virginia Ham Old Fashiond Ham
- Italian Cappy Style Ham
- Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham
- Bologna
- Beef Salami
- Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat
- Garlic Bologna
- Beef Bologna
What People at Higher Risk Should Do
Listeria is especially harmful if you are pregnant, are aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system due to certain medical conditions or treatments. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill.
If you are pregnant, are aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system:
What Everyone Should Do
- Do not eat recalled deli meats. Throw them away or contact stores about returns.
- In addition, do not eat any other deli meats you get sliced at deli counters, unless it is reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot. Let it cool before you eat it.
- Listeria can grow on foods kept in the refrigerator, but it is easily killed by heating food to a high enough temperature.
- Clean your refrigerator, containers and surfaces that may have touched sliced deli meats.
- This is especially important if you purchased any of the recalled deli products.
- Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these symptoms:
- People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.
- Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.
For people who are generally healthy and not at higher risk of serious infection:
What Businesses Should Do
- Do not eat recalled meats. Throw them away or contact stores about returns.
- Check your refrigerator for any recalled deli meats and throw them away or return them to the store. Listeria can grow on foods kept in the refrigerator.
- Clean your refrigerator, containers and surfaces that may have touched recalled meats.
Listeria Symptoms
- For delis that received recalled meats:
- Thoroughly clean and sanitize all food and non-food surfaces.
- Throw away any open meats and cheeses in the deli.
- USDA-FSIS is advising delis to not use any opened deli products because recalled products can cross-contaminate other deli meats and cheeses.
- Always follow USDA-FSIS best practices for controlling Listeria contamination in deli areas.
- Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems. This is because Listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis.
- For people who are pregnant, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in their newborn.
- For people who are 65 years or older or who have a weakened immune system, Listeria often results in hospitalization and sometimes death.
- Symptoms usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.
- Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.
- People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.
- For more information about Listeria, see the Listeria Questions and Answers page.