Boar’s Head Recalls 7M More Pounds Of Deli Meats Following Listeria Deaths

Boar’s Head is recalling seven-million more pounds of deli meat following two listeria deaths, one in New Jersey, another in Illinois. In addition to those two deaths, the CDC says at least 34 people have gotten sick in 13 states. Nearly all have been hospitalized and ranged in age from 32 to 94. This latest recall involves liverwurst, ham, bologna and beef salami made at a Boar’s Head plant in Virginia. More than 70 products with sell-by dates spanning July 29th to October 17th are involved. Listeria infection symptoms include nausea, fever, headache and muscle aches.

Boar’s Head Ready-to-Eat Liverwurst Products

Produced between June 11, 2024 and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf-life

“Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia”

5 pound loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis

Sell by dates range from July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024

Other Boar’s Head Deli Meat Products

Recalled products have “EST. 12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels. Many types and sizes were recalled with sell-by dates of August 10 or August 15.