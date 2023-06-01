1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Boat Owner Gets Prison For Conducting Illegal Charter Operations on Chicago Waterways

June 1, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Boat Owner Gets Prison For Conducting Illegal Charter Operations on Chicago Waterways
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A boat owner is going to federal prison for conducting illegal charter operations on Chicago waterways.  Christopher Garbowski was sentenced to a year behind bars.  Prosecutors say he used a 40-foot powerboat known as “Sea Hawk” and “Anchorman” to conduct illegal commercial charter operations on the Chicago River and Lake Michigan.  Garbowski charged money to charter the boat to groups of passengers, such as bachelorette parties, even though he lacked the proper boating credentials and certification.

