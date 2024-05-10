Bob Ross’ Legacy Lives On In New ‘The Joy Of Painting’ Series
May 10, 2024 12:15PM CDT
(Associated Press) – When Bob Ross died of complications from cancer in 1995, he had completed about half of the paintings he planned to teach from in a 32 season of “The Joy of Painting.”
In the new series “The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season,” a certified Bob Ross instructor recreates those works demonstrating wet-on-wet oil painting in 30 minutes.
Hankins has the blessing of Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc.
Her parents and Ross co-founded the company together.
Kowalski believes Ross would be proud of the new show and their efforts to keep his legacy alive.