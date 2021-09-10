      Weather Alert

Body Discovered Along Des Plaines River Banks in Joliet

Sep 10, 2021 @ 1:10pm
Joliet bridge/md

The Joliet Police Department is investigating a body located along the banks of the Des Plaines River. It was at 11:23am Friday that Police were called to the area of North Bluff Street and Jefferson Street after a boater reported a body in the river. Officers arrived on the scene and found an African American adult in the river. The unidentified individual was recovered from the water by the Joliet Fire Department. The Will County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The Joliet Police Department is actively investigating this incident.

 

 

 

 

