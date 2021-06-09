      Weather Alert

Body Discovered at Bolingbrook Truck Stop

Jun 9, 2021 @ 5:22am
Bolingbrook/md

Bolingbrook Police are sharing details after a body was discovered at a local truck stop. It was on Tuesday morning at 9:50am that Police were called to the Greater Chicago Truck Stop at 510 South Bolingbrook Drive for an unresponsive male. A 42-year-old male from Pennsylvania was located on the ground between two trailers, unresponsive and not breathing. Paramedics from the Bolingbrook Fire Department determined the man to be deceased and the Will County Coroner’s Office was notified to respond to the scene. The Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division has responded to the scene as well and the investigation is ongoing. At this time, this appears to be an accidental death and foul play is not suspected.

