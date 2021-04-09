Body Discovered in Theodore Marsh
Here is the Forest Preserve’s statement on the incident at Theodore Marsh preserve.
_______
A 19-year-old Plainfield man was found dead in Theodore Marsh preserve in Crest Hill on Friday, April 9. He was discovered by two people walking on the path west of Gaylord Road and north of Theodore Street who did not know each other but came upon the scene at the same time. They called out to the person, who was lying on the ground around 20 yards off the trail, and when there was no response, one of the walkers dialed 911. Crest Hill and Forest Preserve District of Will County police responded to the 911 call at 11:47 a.m. The Will County Coroner’s Office pronounced the man dead at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, April 10. The man died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to Forest Preserve Police Chief Tracy Chapman. The investigation is continuing.