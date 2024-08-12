Body Found In Des Plaines River Near Lockport Locks
August 12, 2024 4:19PM CDT
An investigation is underway after a body was discovered at the Lockport Locks. Crews were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Channel Road just after 1:00 Monday afternoon for a report of the body. There, Lockport Fire crews called the Illinois State Police for assistance. A body was recovered at the scene. At this time, the Illinois State Police have no further information, but confirm they are leading the investigation into the body.