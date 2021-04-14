      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Body Found in Theodore Marsh Identified

Apr 14, 2021 @ 5:55am

The Will County Coroner’s Office has identified the 19-year-old Plainfield man who was found dead in the Theodore Marsh preserve in Crest Hill late last week. Mason T. Sauseda was found dead in the Crest hill preserve last Friday. Sauseda was discovered by two people walking on the path west of Gaylord Avenue and north of Theodore Street. The Forest Preserve District of Will County Police Department is investigating the death. An autopsy performed on Saturday, revealed Sauseda sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Popular Posts
Family of a Joliet West Grad and Quincy University Student Say Daughter's Attack Was Racially Fueled
Update: Teen With Autism Found Unresponsive In Romeoville Preserve Cause of Death Reported
Long Lines in Crest Hill But NOT For A Vaccine
Body Discovered in Theodore Marsh
Vaccine Appointments Available for Joliet West Fieldhouse on Friday