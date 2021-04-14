Body Found in Theodore Marsh Identified
The Will County Coroner’s Office has identified the 19-year-old Plainfield man who was found dead in the Theodore Marsh preserve in Crest Hill late last week. Mason T. Sauseda was found dead in the Crest hill preserve last Friday. Sauseda was discovered by two people walking on the path west of Gaylord Avenue and north of Theodore Street. The Forest Preserve District of Will County Police Department is investigating the death. An autopsy performed on Saturday, revealed Sauseda sustained a gunshot wound to the head.