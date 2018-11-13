Body Found Near Cemetery In Joliet

A body found by a bow hunter near Woodland Cemetery on Monday, is being treated as a suspicious death investigation. Foul play is suspected.

Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles tells WJOL that Will County Sheriff’s office responded to a call about a body being found just after 9 a.m. on Monday, November 12th. The gender and age of the body or how it was found is not being released. A data base of missing persons is sought to match the description of the body but to no avail. The bow hunter had permission to be on the property by the owner of Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery along Jefferson near Essington Road. The identity of the body is now know pending autopsy results.

Chief Jungles is asking for public’s help in trying to identify any suspicious behaviors observed in this area occurring anywhere from November 11 at 5 p.m. to November 12th at 9 a.m. If you have any information in regards to this investigation, please contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 815-727-8574.

To listen to the entire interview with Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles click below.