Body Of Missing Man Found In Kankakee River

The body of a missing former Tinley Park teacher has been found in the Kankakee River. The family of 62-year old Dan Jarski confirmed through Facebook that his body had been found and was confirmed to be that of Jarski from the Will County Coroners office. “The body that was found the day of the search was Dan. As a family, we are empty. This has been such a long road for us, and for all of you that have followed it with us. So many of you searched tirelessly, shared this page, hung flyers, prayed with us that Dan would come home. We can’t say thank you enough. All we can say is that we are all blessed to have people like all of you in our lives.”

Jarski, from Grant Park had been missing since September 9th. His body was found Saturday, November 9th during a family search according to the Kankakee Daily Journal. Jarski is married with three adult sons. His vehicle was found September 11th parked in Hunting Area 6 of Kankakee River State Park.

Illinois State Police and Will County Coroner are investigating.