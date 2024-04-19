1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Body Of Robert Long Found In Des Plaines River

April 19, 2024 5:43PM CDT
On April 13, 2024, at 2:11 p.m., the family of Robert Long  (37, Joliet) reported him missing at the Joliet Police Department front desk. At this time, it was  learned the Long was last seen in the 300 block of North Bluff Street on April 11, 2024. Long  was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and sunglasses.  

Upon learning of this disappearance, Detectives launched a missing person investigation and Mr.  Long’s identifying information was disseminated to the media and share on social media. As  this investigation progressed, Detective Stephen Boe remained in close contact with the family of  Robert Long, who also remained relentless in their search for their loved one. Detectives  conducted interviews with family and friends of Mr. Long with the goal of learning new  information as to his whereabouts. An extensive canvas of the Riverwalk Homes complex and  immediate area was conducted by Detectives during the morning of April 17, 2024, which  produced little to no new information in this case. Additionally, throughout the week, members  of the Joliet Fire Department conducted searches of the Des Plaines River using sonar equipment  and were unable to locate Mr. Long.  

On April 19, 2024, at approximately 10 a.m., Joliet Police Detectives and members of the Joliet  Fire Department joined the family of Robert Long in a search of the area surrounding the 300  block of North Bluff Street and the adjacent Des Plaines River. The Joliet Fire Department  deployed a boat onto the river as well as utilizing a drone in their search.  

On April 19, 2024, at approximately 10:47 a.m., a male body was located by the Joliet Fire  Department in the Des Plaines River on the south side of the McDonough Street bridge on the  east side of the river. The male was brought ashore in the 700 block of Railroad Street and was  identified as 37-year-old Robert Long, who had been previously reported missing. Long was  pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. The family of Mr. Long  has been notified of this discovery and the Joliet Police Department extends our deepest  condolences to them as they navigate this very difficult and tragic event.  

The manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office. A postmortem  exam is scheduled for the morning of April 20, 2024. This case remains an active investigation.  Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the  Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will  County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if  they wish to remain anonymous.

