Body Of Robert Long Found In Des Plaines River

On April 13, 2024, at 2:11 p.m., the family of Robert Long (37, Joliet) reported him missing at the Joliet Police Department front desk. At this time, it was learned the Long was last seen in the 300 block of North Bluff Street on April 11, 2024. Long was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

Upon learning of this disappearance, Detectives launched a missing person investigation and Mr. Long’s identifying information was disseminated to the media and share on social media. As this investigation progressed, Detective Stephen Boe remained in close contact with the family of Robert Long, who also remained relentless in their search for their loved one. Detectives conducted interviews with family and friends of Mr. Long with the goal of learning new information as to his whereabouts. An extensive canvas of the Riverwalk Homes complex and immediate area was conducted by Detectives during the morning of April 17, 2024, which produced little to no new information in this case. Additionally, throughout the week, members of the Joliet Fire Department conducted searches of the Des Plaines River using sonar equipment and were unable to locate Mr. Long.

On April 19, 2024, at approximately 10 a.m., Joliet Police Detectives and members of the Joliet Fire Department joined the family of Robert Long in a search of the area surrounding the 300 block of North Bluff Street and the adjacent Des Plaines River. The Joliet Fire Department deployed a boat onto the river as well as utilizing a drone in their search.

On April 19, 2024, at approximately 10:47 a.m., a male body was located by the Joliet Fire Department in the Des Plaines River on the south side of the McDonough Street bridge on the east side of the river. The male was brought ashore in the 700 block of Railroad Street and was identified as 37-year-old Robert Long, who had been previously reported missing. Long was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. The family of Mr. Long has been notified of this discovery and the Joliet Police Department extends our deepest condolences to them as they navigate this very difficult and tragic event.

The manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office. A postmortem exam is scheduled for the morning of April 20, 2024. This case remains an active investigation. Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.