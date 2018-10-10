Body of Woman Found In Walmart Parking Lot In Lockport

The body of woman was found in a car in the parking lot of the Walmart in Lockport on Tuesday. Lockport Police responded to an emergency call in the parking lot of the Walmart on Farrell Road. An unresponsive female was found in the backseat of her vehicle. The woman was removed by responding officers to conduct life-saving measures, however, once she was removed, it was apparent there were no signs of life. Authorities believe that this person may have been living out of the vehicle for some time. No apparent signs of any trauma were discovered so foul play is not suspect at this time. Next of kin have been notified but the name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.