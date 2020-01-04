Body Recovered From Des Plaines River in Joliet
A dead body was recovered from the Des Plaines River on Saturday morning. The Joliet Patch is reporting that it was at 8:50am that the Joliet Fire Department was notified that a barge worker had noticed a dead body in the river canal in the 700 block of Route 6. JFD was able to retrieve the body of the unidentified male and the body was turned over to the Will County Coroner’s Office for further investigation into a cause of death and possible identity. Joliet Police are also involved in the investigation.