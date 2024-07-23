1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Body Worn Camera Video From July 6, 2024 Shooting Death of Sonya Massey Released

July 23, 2024 6:32AM CDT
On behalf of Sangamon County State’s Attorney John C. Milhiser, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is posting the body worn camera (BWC) video from the officer-involved  shooting of Ms. Sonya Massey on July 6, 2024. The release of this video is occurring after  consultation with the family of Sonya Massey.  

“My prayers are with the family of Sonya Massey, and I commend the Illinois State Police for  conducting an expedited investigation into her tragic death,” said State’s Attorney Milhiser. “The  State’s Attorney’s Office is dedicated to pursuing justice through the prosecution of this case.” 

On July 6, 2024, at approximately 12:50 a.m., Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a  911 call in the 2800 block of Hoover Avenue in Springfield. Former Sangamon County Deputy  Sean Grayson and another deputy made contact with the caller, Sonya Massey, at her residence.  During the interaction inside the home of Ms. Massey, former Deputy Grayson discharged his  firearm striking Ms. Massey and killing her. The Illinois State Police were contacted to conduct an  independent investigation into the shooting. 

The investigation was conducted in an expedited timeframe and was first evaluated under Illinois  law for the use of deadly force. After a review of the ISP investigation, the State’s Attorney  determined the evidence did not support a finding that former Deputy Sean Grayson was justified  in his use of deadly force, and the case was presented to a Sangamon County Grand Jury. On July  17, 2024, the Grand Jury returned a five-count indictment including three counts of First Degree  Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Official Misconduct. On July 17, 2024, an arrest  warrant was issued, and Grayson was taken into custody. He remains in custody. 

In accordance with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office’s and ISP’s commitment to  integrity and public transparency, and pursuant to the Illinois FOIA, the BWC footage of the  shooting is being made available to the public and can be found by clicking Rumble link.  

Sangamon County State’s Attorney press release

