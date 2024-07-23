Body Worn Camera Video From July 6, 2024 Shooting Death of Sonya Massey Released

On behalf of Sangamon County State’s Attorney John C. Milhiser, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is posting the body worn camera (BWC) video from the officer-involved shooting of Ms. Sonya Massey on July 6, 2024. The release of this video is occurring after consultation with the family of Sonya Massey.

“My prayers are with the family of Sonya Massey, and I commend the Illinois State Police for conducting an expedited investigation into her tragic death,” said State’s Attorney Milhiser. “The State’s Attorney’s Office is dedicated to pursuing justice through the prosecution of this case.”

On July 6, 2024, at approximately 12:50 a.m., Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call in the 2800 block of Hoover Avenue in Springfield. Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson and another deputy made contact with the caller, Sonya Massey, at her residence. During the interaction inside the home of Ms. Massey, former Deputy Grayson discharged his firearm striking Ms. Massey and killing her. The Illinois State Police were contacted to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

The investigation was conducted in an expedited timeframe and was first evaluated under Illinois law for the use of deadly force. After a review of the ISP investigation, the State’s Attorney determined the evidence did not support a finding that former Deputy Sean Grayson was justified in his use of deadly force, and the case was presented to a Sangamon County Grand Jury. On July 17, 2024, the Grand Jury returned a five-count indictment including three counts of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Official Misconduct. On July 17, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued, and Grayson was taken into custody. He remains in custody.

In accordance with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office’s and ISP’s commitment to integrity and public transparency, and pursuant to the Illinois FOIA, the BWC footage of the shooting is being made available to the public and can be found by clicking Rumble link.

