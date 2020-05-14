Boeing CEO Says A Major Airline Likely Will Go Out Of Business
A Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with the Olympic Mountains in the background at Paine Field, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Boeing CEO David Calhoun expects one major airline to go out of business because of the current state of air travel. The Chicago-based aircraft maker failed to sell a single commercial airplane after a dramatic drop in air travel erased any demand among airlines for new jetliners. Calhoun announced on NBC’s Today Show that a well-known airline will be forced to shut down operations around September. He added that traffic levels will not be back to 100 percent by then, they won’t even be back to 25 percent.