Boeing Launches NASA Astronauts For The First Time After Years Of Delays

June 5, 2024 1:04PM CDT
Boeing's Starliner capsule, atop an Atlas V rocket, lifts off from launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are headed to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing has launched astronauts for the first time after years of delays.

Two NASA test pilots blasted off aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday.

They’re headed to the International Space Station for a weeklong stay.

It was their third launch attempt, coming after a pair of rocket-related delays.

Starliner’s first test flight without a crew in 2019 failed to reach the space station, so Boeing had to repeat it.

Then the company had to fix a slew of capsule problems.

SpaceX has been launching astronauts since 2020, but NASA wants a backup taxi service.

