Boil Order Issued for Unincorporated Joliet Subdivision
A 24-hour boil order has been put into place for a subdivision in unincorporated Joliet. The Sunnyland Improvement Association Water Department is cleaning some lines in the well, and has issued the boil order, until 1:00pm on Tuesday, for the subdivision bordered by Kellogg to the west, Caton Farm to the south, Gaylord to the east, and Division to the north. During the boil order, any water that is to be consumed, including showering, drinking or using, has to be boiled first for five minutes, then cooling the water before using. Bottled water is also recommended during the boil order, which ends at 1:00pm on Tuesday.