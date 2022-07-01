Bolingbrook ALDI Robbery

On June 30th, 2022, at 3:37 pm, Bolingbrook Police Officers responded to ALDI at 734 E. Boughton Road for the report of a robbery. The offender fled the scene prior to officers arrival.
It was ascertained a cashier was checking out the offender. When the cashier opened the cash register the offender pushed the cashier away and grabbed money from the register. The cashier was unharmed and no weapon was displayed or implied. The cashier attempted to prevent the offender from taking the money and there was a short struggle. A customer tried to help stop the offender, but was knocked out of the way.
The offender was described as a male black with glasses, approximately 6’0” tall, large build, wearing a white surgical mask, red shirt with white lettering, khaki shorts, dark colored baseball cap and a fanny pack across his body. The offender fled in a white Honda Accord without license plates.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.
If anyone has any other felony crime or safety related information or the location of an offender with a felony warrant, contact Crime Stoppers.