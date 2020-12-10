Bolingbrook: An Old Tradition Returns in a Fun New Way, Festival Of Lights Winter Walk
Bolingbrook hosts Festival of Lights Winter Walk/photo courtesy Village of Bolingbrook
Be of good cheer, the Bolingbrook Winter Walk is here. For the first time in many years, Bolingbrook is bringing back the Winter Walk located behind its Town Center in a new, safe way.
The walk kicked off with a virtual ceremony on Saturday, December 5th and is now open to the public through Sunday, January 10th. Lights will be best viewed between dusk and 10:00 p.m. daily.
Bolingbrook’s new Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta said, “It’s important this year to bring joy and a sense of normalcy in these unprecedented times.” The Civic and Cultural Affairs Commission went into action to create this free event. “We’re fighting the pandemic with free, family friendly fun!” The Commission is responsible for many celebrations in town, including the annual tree lighting ceremony.
In an effort to create a safe environment, the Winter Walk is set up along the path surrounding the pond behind Bolingbrook’s Town Center. (375 W. Briarcliff Rd.) Visitors are encouraged to socially distance themselves from one another. For the virtual ceremony, Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta was joined by the Village Trustees as well as the 2020 Citizens of the Year in a mini parade illuminating the walk. Families can experience the holiday magic of the lights snuggled in the comfort of their own home by watching the ceremony that was streamed live on the Village of Bolingbrook Facebook page (www.facebook.com/bolingbrook). The walk that runs from Sunday, December 6th through Sunday, January 10th gives families plenty of time to take a break and find joy in the spectacular display.
All are invited to experience the magic of the Festival of Lights Winter Walk. Whether it’s a stroll down Candy Cane Lane, rockin’ around a Christmas tree, or up on the rooftop of the gingerbread man’s house, visitors will be walking in a winter wonderland with plenty of opportunities for family pictures or s”elfies” to be taken!
In addition to the Winter Walk, the Festival of Lights is also presenting a showcase of international holiday décor in front of Town Center.