Bolingbrook Armed Robbery At Best Buy

Bolingbrook Police responded to Best Buy (315 N Weber Rd) on Thursday, December 28th for a report of an armed robbery that just occurred, with the offender fleeing the scene in a vehicle westbound on Boughton Rd. Officers learned that the offender had presented several items to the cashier and then displayed a handgun before leaving the store with the items. The offender was described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing all black and a face mask. The male fled the scene in a black sedan with no license plates. At this time there are no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

The robbery took place in a busy plaza as police direct traffic for the hundreds of cars that continue to line-up for the new CosMc’s, the spinoff drive-thru restaurant from McDonald’s.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.

If anyone has any other felony crime or safety related information or the location of an offender with a felony warrant, contact Crime Stoppers.