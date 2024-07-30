Bolingbrook Arson Victim Dies

Bolingbrook Police announced Tuesday afternoon that the victim from last Wednesday’s intentional fire has died. 35-year-old Kevin Wilson of Bolingbrook succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The fire was set by 21-year-old Turdor Ereba of Bolingbrook at the Levy Center early Wednesday morning. Ereba, his attorney and the court were advised of Wilson passing away from his injuries at a Tuesday morning court hearing. The next court date is Friday, August 16th.

Bolingbrook Police and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office are working together to determine if additional or upgraded charges will be issued to Ereba.