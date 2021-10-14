Bolingbrook Burglary Suspect, Police Attempt to Identify

Bolingbrook Police asking for the public’s help in identify burglary suspect. On October 13th, 2021 at approximately 5:40 am, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Bristol Way for an attempted residential burglary. Officers were notified a subject attempted to gain access to the home through an unlocked window. While attempting to gain access, the subject knocked over a lamp, alerting the homeowner.
The subject fled the scene prior to officers arrival, but his picture was captured on a home surveillance system.
Anyone with information in regards to the incident can remain anonymous and contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620, Crime Stoppers at (630) 378-4772 or the download the P3 Community App. Callers can also submit a web tip at bolingrookcrimestoppers.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.
The P3 platform enables the public to share information anonymously with Crime Stoppers programs, law enforcement entities, schools and large corporations around the world. If you have crime or safety related information which may be deemed useful in your community, submit a tip via the web page at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or download the P3 Community App.