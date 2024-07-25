Bolingbrook Burn Victim Investigation Leads to Arson Arrest

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged as a result of a fire that was intentionally set at the Levy Senior Center on 7/24/2024.

On 7/24/2024 at approximately 1:13 am, Bolingbrook Police located an active fire near the rear of 251 Canterbury Ln. The Bolingbrook Fire Department was summoned to the scene and extinguished the fire. Initial observations found that the fire was not naturally occurring and was fueled by personal bedding. A short time later, Bolingbrook Fire Department personnel encountered a 35-year-old man with severe burns at fire station #2. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Officers were able to ascertain that the fire and subsequent injuries were the result of an intentional act and identified a person of interest, who was quickly located and taken into custody. Over the last two days, our Investigations Division has reviewed all available evidence, conducted several interviews, and executed a search warrant as part of a comprehensive investigation.

In consultation with Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow’s Office, the following charges have been filed against Turdor Ereba, 21, of 2G Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook:

Aggravated Battery – Caustic Substance (Class X Felony)

Aggravated Battery – Great Bodily Harm (Class 1 Felony)

Aggravated Arson – (Class X Felony)

Arson – (Class 2 Felony)

Ereba was processed and transferred to the custody of the Will County Adult Detention Facility.