Bolingbrook Construction Today Along Boughton Road

Oct 26, 2020 @ 5:55am
Pavement patching will begin on Monday, October 26th at the Boughton Road and I-355 interchange.

It is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m., weather permitting.  (If there is rain on Monday, the work will start on the next day).

This road work will cause heavy traffic delays due to lane closures in all directions.  It is highly recommended that motorists allow extra time to maneuver around this interchange, OR if at all possible, to take an alternate route.

It is anticipated that the patching work will be completed in one day before the afternoon rush hour begins.

