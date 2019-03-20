Bolingbrook Coordinates With Major Law Enforcement To Arrest Habitual Criminal

Bolingbrook police department ask for help and get the man accused of a Bolingbrook home invasion and aggravated battery.

Twenty-four year old Avante D Temple of Chicago was arrested on March 18th, 2019, by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, who are deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Warrant Division. Temple was wanted by the Bolingbrook Police Department for charges of Home Invasion, Armed Habitual Criminal, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, and Aggravated Battery/Use of a Deadly Weapon.

Bolingbrook Police charges allege that on February 18th, Temple forced entry into the residence of the mother of his children while armed with a handgun, pistol whipped the female while their children were present, and remained in the residence unlawfully for hours. Temple eventually left the residence. Temple has committed various crimes against this woman in the past. On February 26th, 2019, the Bolingbrook Police Department requested the assistance of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in locating and apprehending Temple.

On March 18th, 2019, with critical assistance from other law enforcement agencies, a location was identified for Temple in Chicago, Illinois. Investigators established surveillance at a residence and positively identified Temple inside the residence. Investigators approached the residence, and after failing to gain a response, the door was breached. After a systematic search, Temple was located and arrested without incident.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s office, Temple has an extensive criminal history involving weapons violations, shootings, and is a documented gang member. He is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility where his bond has been set for $1 million.