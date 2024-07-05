Bolingbrook Crash Claims Motorcyclist

One person is dead following a crash on Weber Road this morning. Crews were called to the scene of Weber Road and Claar Blvd. just after 9:15 this morning for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle. There they found a car and a motorcycle that collided in the intersection. Two people were transported to area hospitals, with the motorcyclist pronounced dead upon arrival. Weber Road was closed for three hours for investigation between 111th and 115th Streets.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.