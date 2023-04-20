Bolingbrook Gets Another Restaurant

Bolingbrook has a new eatery that opened earlier this week. Charleys Cheesesteaks officially opened on Tuesday, April 18th at 1239 W. Boughton Road, which is near Boughton and Weber Roads next to Chilis restaurant.

The restaurant chain has over 700 locations in 46 U.S. states and in 17 countries.

Charleys serves cheesesteaks, fries, real-fruit lemonades plus wings at the Bolingbrook location.

According to their website, the first Charleys opened in 1986 in Ohio.

From the website, “Charleys Philly Steaks founder and CEO Charley Shin tasted his first Philly Cheesesteak back in 1985 while attending The Ohio State University. As a young undergrad with an appetite for success, Shin knew he wanted to share this sandwich experience with others in a big way. After experimenting with countless ingredients and perfecting his recipe, Shin turned his entrepreneurial dreams into reality in 1986 when he opened his first restaurant called Charley’s Steakery, a 450-square foot space near The Ohio State University campus. With the support of his mother, Charley’s Steakery became an instant hit with college students who craved the made-fresh Philly Cheesesteaks, loaded Gourmet Fries and all-natural Lemonades.”