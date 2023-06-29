1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bolingbrook Gets Its First Cannabis Dispensary

June 29, 2023 5:28AM CDT
Ivy Hall – Bolingbrook/md

For the first time since marijuana dispensaries became legal in Illinois, Bolingbrook has its own. Ivy Hall opened last week at 361 S. Bolingbrook Drive. The old Golden Chopsticks has been remodeled. It closed in November of 2022 after being in business in Bolingbrook for 37 years.

Ivy Hall has four locations and looking to open 10 in Illinois by the end of the year. So far business has been steady but they expect to be very busy as word gets out.

The dispensary is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Ivy Hall/md

