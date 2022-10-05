Bolingbrook Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hours Plus Printable Sign If You Don’t Want Trick-or-Treaters

HALLOWEEN

Bolingbrook Trick-or-Treat Hours & Safety Tips

The Village of Bolingbrook Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours will be:

Monday, October 31st

4:00pm – 7:00pm

If you would prefer not to have trick-or-treaters visit your home, download and print the Bolingbrook sign HERE.

More information, including other festive events, can be found at www.Bolingbrook.com/Halloween.

The Village of Bolingbrook and the Bolingbrook Police & Fire Departments offer the following tips to celebrate the holiday safely: