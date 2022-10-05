Bolingbrook Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hours Plus Printable Sign If You Don’t Want Trick-or-Treaters
October 5, 2022 6:15AM CDT
HALLOWEEN
Bolingbrook Trick-or-Treat Hours & Safety Tips
The Village of Bolingbrook Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours will be:
Monday, October 31st
4:00pm – 7:00pm
If you would prefer not to have trick-or-treaters visit your home, download and print the Bolingbrook sign HERE.
More information, including other festive events, can be found at www.Bolingbrook.com/Halloween.
The Village of Bolingbrook and the Bolingbrook Police & Fire Departments offer the following tips to celebrate the holiday safely:
- Turn on your porch light if you want to be visited by Trick-or-Treaters
- Trick-or-Treaters should only visit houses/apartments of people they know
- Children should use sidewalks where available and walk, not run, between houses
- Use caution when crossing streets, and only cross at intersections when clear of traffic
- Costumes should be light and bright so they are clearly visible to motorists, and it is suggested that Trick-or-Treaters carry a flashlight
- Parents should inspect candy and goodies before allowing children to consume
- Motorists should take extra caution when driving during Trick-or-Treat hours
- Know which friend(s) your child is traveling with if not accompanied by an adult
- The Bolingbrook Police Department will have additional officers patrolling during the posted hours
- The Bolingbrook Fire Department advises using battery operated lights (not candles) to illuminate jack-o’-lanterns to avoid any contact with flammable materials if the pumpkin gets knocked over