1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bolingbrook Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hours Plus Printable Sign If You Don’t Want Trick-or-Treaters

October 5, 2022 6:15AM CDT
Share
Bolingbrook Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hours Plus Printable Sign If You Don’t Want Trick-or-Treaters

HALLOWEEN

Bolingbrook Trick-or-Treat Hours & Safety Tips

 

The Village of Bolingbrook Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours will be:

Monday, October 31st

4:00pm – 7:00pm

 

If you would prefer not to have trick-or-treaters visit your home, download and print the Bolingbrook sign HERE.

 

More information, including other festive events, can be found at www.Bolingbrook.com/Halloween.

 

The Village of Bolingbrook and the Bolingbrook Police & Fire Departments offer the following tips to celebrate the holiday safely:

  • Turn on your porch light if you want to be visited by Trick-or-Treaters
  • Trick-or-Treaters should only visit houses/apartments of people they know
  • Children should use sidewalks where available and walk, not run, between houses
  • Use caution when crossing streets, and only cross at intersections when clear of traffic
  • Costumes should be light and bright so they are clearly visible to motorists, and it is suggested that Trick-or-Treaters carry a flashlight
  • Parents should inspect candy and goodies before allowing children to consume
  • Motorists should take extra caution when driving during Trick-or-Treat hours
  • Know which friend(s) your child is traveling with if not accompanied by an adult
  • The Bolingbrook Police Department will have additional officers patrolling during the posted hours
  • The Bolingbrook Fire Department advises using battery operated lights (not candles) to illuminate jack-o’-lanterns to avoid any contact with flammable materials if the pumpkin gets knocked over

Popular Posts

1

String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation
2

Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena
3

Joliet Police Announce Massive Financial Fraud Scheme Connected to COVID Relief Program
4

Last Chance To See the Old Chicken-N-Spice In Joliet
5

Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded

Recent Posts