Bolingbrook High School Basketball Team Take Stand Against Hate

Feb 2, 2022 @ 12:21pm
Bolingbrook High School/md

The sophomore basketball team at Bolingbrook is taking a stand against hate.  Players wore t-shirts at last night’s game at Homewood-Flossmoor that displayed the message that racism will not be tolerated.  The shirts were made after an incident last week when anti-Asian slurs were yelled out during a varsity team’s game against Joliet West. The person who made the derogatory statements was not a student at Joliet West and has been banned by school district officials from all school events for the remainder of the school year.

