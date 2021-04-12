Bolingbrook High School Football Team Looking For Another Opponent For This Friday
Bolingbrook High School/md
High School sports may be limping across the finish line as games get canceled. Cases of COVID-19 are rising across the state forcing some high schools to cancel football games. Last Friday, Plainfield North and Lincoln-Way Central high school ending up playing each other after their respective games were canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak with their opposing high school team.
This week Homewood Flossmoor High School is canceling their football game against Bolingbrook High School on Friday. Bolingbrook looking for another team to play. Lemont High School has had issues as well.
Only two weeks left for high school football.