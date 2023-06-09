1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bolingbrook High School Joining Romeoville In Southwest Prairie Conference

June 9, 2023 7:43AM CDT
Share
Bolingbrook High School Joining Romeoville In Southwest Prairie Conference
Bolingbrook High School/md

Bolingbrook High School is leaving the Southwest Suburban Conference and joining the Southwest Prairie Conference. The move would unite District high schools Romeoville and Bolingbrook. The move will take effect in the 2024-25 school year. In the meantime, Bolingbrook will finish out its commitment for the rest of the 2023-24 school year.  The Southwest Suburban Conference includes, Andrews, Bradley, Carl Sandburg, Homewood Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way Central, East & West, plus Lockport and Stagg.  The Southwest Prairie Conference includes: Joliet Central and West, Minooka, Oswego, Oswego East, Plainfield Central East, North and South, plus Romeoville, and Yorkville.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet, State Police Conducting Massive Manhunt on the Near Westside
2

Murder In Joliet Tuesday Night
3

UPDATE: Three In Custody Following Earlier Activity, Shelter-In-Place Still In Effect
4

Shelter In Place Issued For A Perimeter On Joliet's West Side
5

Joliet Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges

Recent Posts