Bolingbrook High School Joining Romeoville In Southwest Prairie Conference

Bolingbrook High School is leaving the Southwest Suburban Conference and joining the Southwest Prairie Conference. The move would unite District high schools Romeoville and Bolingbrook. The move will take effect in the 2024-25 school year. In the meantime, Bolingbrook will finish out its commitment for the rest of the 2023-24 school year. The Southwest Suburban Conference includes, Andrews, Bradley, Carl Sandburg, Homewood Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way Central, East & West, plus Lockport and Stagg. The Southwest Prairie Conference includes: Joliet Central and West, Minooka, Oswego, Oswego East, Plainfield Central East, North and South, plus Romeoville, and Yorkville.