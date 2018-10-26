Bolingbrook High School Presents “Othello”
By Monica DeSantis
Oct 26, 2018 @ 9:28 AM

The Bolingbrook High School Performing Arts students bring a Shakespearean classic to the stage of the Pat &amp; Roger Claar Family Auditorium when they present “Othello” Nov. 2 &amp; 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets at $8 in advance and may be purchased at www.thebrooktheatre.org or can be purchased at the door the night of the performance for $10.

Brooks Middle School– Stocking Stuffers Nov. 15-17 6 pm. All tickets $5

Lukancic Middle School– One Act Plays: Babes in Gangland, or, The Godmother; and All I Really Needed to Know I Learned by Being in a Bad Murder Mystery Nov. 15-17 6:30 pm. Adults $5, Students $3, Kids under 6 years old no charge.

Romeoville High School- The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon Nov. 16-17 7 pm and Nov. 18 2 pm. Adults $8, Students $5, Kids under 10 years old no charge

Martinez Middle School– The Unbreakable Timmy Cratchit Nov. 30 6:30 pm. Adults $5 students $3.

