Bolingbrook Homes Spooked out For Halloween List And Guide Available To Vote For Your Favorite

October 17, 2023 10:08AM CDT
Bolingbrook home decorated for Halloween/md

The decorated house guide for Bolingbrook is now available. Village of Bolingbrook Trustee Michael Carpanzano released the list.

To view the free, digital and interactive map of resident-submitted house around Bolingbrook click here

Then chose your favorite and submit your nomination.

Bolingbrook Halloween House Decorating contest

Meanwhile, the free Halloween Walk behind Bolingbrook Town Center located at 375 W. Briarcliff Road is open through Halloween. This self guided outdoor walk is open day and night to all ages. Stroll among the witches, ghosts and goblins if you dare.

