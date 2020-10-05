Bolingbrook Juvenile Shot In Subdivision Offender Gets Away
Bolingbrook Police car/md
Bolingbrook police responded to reports of shots fired on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at 6:38 pm. Lieutenant Anthony Columbus tells WJOL that officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Pueblo Drive after a 9-1-1 call of shots fired. Pueblo Drive is near Boughton Road and Schmidt Road. Upon arrival officers located a 15 year old male juvenile gunshot victim in the backyard of a residence.
The unknown offender and victim were reportedly involved in an altercation on the street when the victim was shot. After being shot the victim ran to the backyard of an unrelated residence. The offender fled prior to officer’s arrival and has not been located.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. The shooting is currently under investigation.